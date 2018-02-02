Kentucky lawmaker urges cooperation as constituents ask school shooting questions (Photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Senator Danny Carroll graduated from Marshall County High School, has family currently attending there and his nephew is a sheriff's deputy who raced in as a first responder. Friday the 2nd District Republican pleaded with his colleagues in Frankfort to be respectful as they debate and offer a few suggestions for solving school shootings.

His hometown is asking him what lawmakers will do.

During his more than twelve-minute-long speech on the Senate floor he pointed to a sense of unity over the past week as lawmakers prepare for the debate to come.

"We don't need to fall into that trap where we attack each other and treat each other with disrespect and just meanness,” Sen. Carroll said. “We need to have constructive conversations, we need to compromise where we can but above all we need to protect our children and we need to make sure we find answers not focus entirely on the tools that are used to complete these acts but also focus on reasons get to the core of what's going on with these."

He offered no tangible plan but described discussing options with the Kentucky State Police for how communities can secure schools. Sen. Carroll insisted that communities drive that conversation while Frankfort gives them options, resources and funding if needed.

“I also had a meeting with a child psychologist to discuss a study and maybe an option that we might have to identify these students who are at risk of violent behaviors early on in their lives,” he explained.

Much of the Senator's time was spent on the hearts of students who are struggling in life. He described his own troubled upbringing and the coaches and teachers who taught him right from wrong and even discussed the Bible with him.

He noted that he did not want to get into a debate about the separation of church and state but credited those faithful mentors for making him the man he is today.

"We have gotten away from the concept of a village raising a child,” said Senator Carroll, “and I think it's something throughout our lives. When we see a child who is struggling, we should all in our communities take responsibility for that child.”

Senator Carroll gave no timetable for bringing forward any legislation but did say he intends to ask victim's families to join him on the Senate floor later this session.

