Kentucky House begins 2018 session amid turmoil

The start of the 2018 House of Representatives legislative session. (Photo: Chris Williams)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House of Representatives has gaveled in the 2018 legislative session amid a sexual harassment scandal that toppled the former House speaker.



Acting House Speaker David Osborne presided over the House chamber at about noon on Tuesday. Former speaker Jeff Hoover resigned as speaker in November after acknowledging he settled a sexual harassment claim with a woman in his office.



Hoover's resignation won't be official until he presents it to the full House of Representatives. Some of Hoover's GOP allies have lobbied for him to rescind his resignation. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has not been among them. Bevin said Tuesday he expects Hoover to officially resign this week.



This year, lawmakers must craft a two-year state spending plan. Bevin has said the budget "won't be pretty."

© 2018 Associated Press