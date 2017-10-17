Kentucky governor says pension announcement coming soon

Bevin admits “no switch” to flip and end Louisville violence (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor says he is close to calling state lawmakers back into session so they can make changes to one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems.



Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Tuesday an agreement with state lawmakers just needs "a bit of I-dotting and T-crossing." Bevin and leaders of the state House and Senate have been crafting a proposal in private for months.



State officials are at least $33 billion short of the money needed to pay retirement benefits over the next 30 years. But talk of changing the system has prompted a wave of retirements as state workers are fearful of how the changes could impact them.



Republican state Rep. Bam Carney is a public school teacher. He said the proposal meets all "legal and moral" responsibilities.

