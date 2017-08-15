Kentucky governor against removing Confederate symbols

Matt Bevin (Photo: Youtube) (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he "absolutely" disagrees with removing Confederate symbols and monuments from government property, calling it the "sanitization of history."



Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten that removing such symbols would be "dangerous" because it would encourage people to "pretend it didn't happen."



In 2015, when Bevin was the Republican nominee for governor, he said it would be appropriate for state officials to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the rotunda of the state's Capitol. He said that part of the state's history would be more appropriate for a museum, "not on government property."



Bevin's communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: Vandalism leads to review of monuments, public art

RELATED: Louisville’s twisted Civil War history and the Confederate statue

RELATED: Lexington mayor pushes to remove 2 Confederate statues

© 2017 Associated Press