Kentucky GOP official accused of indecent exposure resigns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a man who served as a county chairman for the Kentucky Republican Party has been arrested in Tennessee and resigned from his position.



Media cited a police report saying officers arrested David Narramore on Saturday in a Belk department store in Kingsport, Tennessee, after he allegedly exposed himself to an employee in the restroom. The report says Narramore also faces a charge of resisting arrest.



Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Tres Watson told media that Narramore, who is 54, resigned from his position as chairman of the Letcher County Republican Party and from the State Executive Committee of the state's Republican Party.



Narramore, who was released from jail after posting bond, did not respond to media requests for comment.

