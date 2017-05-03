Kentucky budget director predicts $113 million shortfall

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's budget director says the state is likely headed toward a $113 million shortfall when the fiscal year ends June 30.



Media outlets report Budget Director John Chilton made the projection in a quarterly economic and revenue report this week. The report noted a weak 1.2 percent growth in jobs contributed to declines in income and sales tax collections.



A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin told the Lexington Herald-Leader the governor is planning for "the possibility of potential cost-saving measures." Bevin could cut state spending, or use money from the state's reserve fund to cover the shortfall.



The last time Kentucky finished the fiscal year with a deficit was 2014, when it had a $91 million shortfall.

