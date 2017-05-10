Kentuckiana lawmakers react to Comey firing

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee September 27, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Seven Congressman and four U.S. Senators represent parts of our area, most have commented publicly or responded to our requests although one responded to say they wouldn't release a statement. The most powerful of them all took the floor of the Senate first thing Wednesday morning.

"Our Democratic colleagues complaining about the removal of an FBI director, whom they themselves repeatedly and sharply criticized by a man, Rod Rosenstein, whom they repeatedly and effusively praised when Mr. Rosenstein recommended Mr. Comey’s removal for many of the very reasons they have complained about,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Kentucky Republican accused the left of hypocrisy and suggested any new investigation would negatively impact the current Russian investigations.

Here are the full remarks by the Senate Majority Leader:

“Whatever one thinks of the manner in which Director James Comey handled the investigation into Secretary Clinton’s unauthorized use of a private server and her mishandling of classified information, it is clear what our Democratic colleagues thought of it — both at the time and consistently thereafter.

“Last year, the current Democratic Leader said it appeared to be an ‘appalling act,’ one that he said ‘goes against the tradition of prosecutors at every level of government.’ And the prior Democratic Leader, when asked if James Comey should resign given his conduct of the investigation, replied ‘[o]f course, yes.’

“It is also clear what our Democratic colleagues think of the man who evaluated Mr. Comey’s professional conduct and concluded that the Bureau needed a change in leadership. The Democratic Leader just a few weeks ago praised Mr. Rosenstein for his independence and said he had developed a reputation for integrity.

“So what we have now, Mr. President, is our Democratic colleagues complaining about the removal of an FBI Director whom they themselves repeatedly and sharply criticized, by a man, Rod Rosenstein, whom they repeatedly and effusively praised — when Mr. Rosenstein recommended Mr. Comey’s removal for many of the very reasons they have complained about.

“Two investigations are currently ongoing: the Senate Intelligence Committee's review of Russian active measures and intelligence activities, and the FBI investigation disclosed by Director Comey. Today we will no doubt hear calls for a new investigation which could only serve to impede the current work being done to not only discover what the Russians may have done, but also to let this body and the national security community to develop the countermeasures and warfighting doctrine to see that it doesn't occur again. Partisan calls should not delay the considerable work of Chairman Burr and Vice Chairman Warner — too much is at stake.

“Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein was just confirmed on a bipartisan basis — 94 to 6 — and that sort of fair consideration should continue when the Senate receives an FBI Director nominee. As I said yesterday, once the Senate receives a nomination to fill this position, we will all look forward to a full, fair, and timely confirmation process. This is a critical role that is particularly important as our country continues to face serious threats at home and abroad.”

Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly's statement cited serious questions with the timing of the decision to fire Director Comey. The Democrat called for a special prosecutor.

Here’s Senator Donnelly’s full statement:

“There are serious questions about the President’s decision to dismiss Director Comey, while he was at the center of one of the most important FBI investigations in recent memory. The American people deserve answers regarding Russia’s interference in our election. This action should not change the pace or the extent of the investigation, and it’s clearly time to appoint a special prosecutor.”

Kentucky's Junior Senator, Rand Paul, cited "crocodile tears" in DC over the firing.

The Republican responded to the firing in tweets which asked whether Democrats were being hypocrites or expressing faker outrage.

I was not a huge Comey fan, he politicized investigations, both sides of the aisle lost confidence in him. Lots of crocodile tears in dc — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 10, 2017

Hypocrisy and fake outrage? Dems had been calling for months for the firing of Comey! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 10, 2017

Indiana's Junior Senator, Todd Young, released a statement commenting that he was working to get more information about the firing and was confident a new director will "restore Americans' confidence in the Bureau."

Here’s Senator Young’s full statement:

"I am working to learn the facts behind the President's decision, but I hope new leadership in the FBI will help restore Americans' confidence in the Bureau."

A tweet from Democrat, Kentucky 3rd District Congressman, John Yarmuth claimed the firing proves a "dire need" for a special prosecutor in the Russian investigation.

Trump's firing of Comey is yet another reminder of the absolutely dire need for an independent special prosecutor to investigate Russia. — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) May 9, 2017

Indiana 6th district Congressman Luke Messer's statement called it, “fair to question” the sudden firing but unfair to ignore consensus criticizing Comey's job performance. The Republican suggested that people hit "the pause button" and get all of the facts before jumping to conclusions.

Here’s Representative Messer’s full statement:

“While it is fair to ask questions about the sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey, it would be unfair to ignore the broad consensus criticizing Comey’s poor performance in his job. In today’s world, we all need to hit the pause button and make sure we get the facts before jumping to any conclusions.”

"President Trump was within his authority to fire Director Comey,” according to Kentucky 4th District Republican Thomas Massie whose statement added that he suspected Hillary Clinton would have fired Comey sooner had she won the election.

Here’s Representative Massie’s full statement:

“President Trump was within his authority to fire Director Comey. I suspect Hillary Clinton would have done it sooner had she won the election, since Director Comey had lost the ability to conduct the business of the FBI with the confidence of the American people.”

Kentucky 1st District Republican, Congressman Jamie Comer, wrote that he understood the concerns over timing but reminded many people had expressed dissatisfaction with FBI Leadership. Rep. Comer added that it was important to remember that the Russian investigation will continue.

Here’s Representative Comer’s full statement:

“While I understand the concerns, many have expressed about the timing of former-Director Comey’s dismissal, many of those same voices on both sides of the aisle have expressed dissatisfaction with his leadership of the FBI. It is important to remember that Congressional investigations, as well as the FBI investigation, into Russian meddling in our elections will continue. As we move forward, I call on President Trump to nominate a highly qualified, respected, non-partisan individual to lead the FBI.”

Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr said he is certain the Trump Administration will address the concerns over the dismissal of Comey and will appoint “a new director to ensure the integrity of the FBI.”

Here’s Congressman Barr’s full statement:

"The FBI Director serves at the pleasure of the President, and it is his prerogative to dismiss the director. There are legitimate questions which I'm certain the Administration will address concerning why the President chose to dismiss Director Comey when he did. It is important that the Administration answer these questions fully and appoint a new director to ensure the integrity of the FBI."

A spokesman for Indiana 6th District Freshman Congressman Trey Hollingsworth responded to say they would not be releasing a statement.

We did not hear back from Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie.

