Ind. Gov. Holcomb delivers State of the State

Gov. Holcomb giving State of the State speech (Photo: video)

INDIANA (WHAS11) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his second State of the State speech on Jan. 9.



Gov. Holcomb has made improving Indiana's workforce a major theme. The state has long been a manufacturing powerhouse, but experts say many workers lack the skills and education needed for jobs of the future.

Holcomb also focused on the opioid epidemic in the state by expanding the number of opioid treatment locations. He talked about how overdose deaths are reported and mentioned improving the infant mortality rate in Indiana.

You can watch his full speech below:

