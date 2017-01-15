Hundreds attend Yarmuth forum on healthcare

John Yarmuth at an Affordable Care Act forum in Louisville on Sunday, Jan. 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - With the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act looming, people across the country are speaking out about the issue. That includes many in Kentuckiana who made their voices heard Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15.

Hundreds of ACA supporters packed the public forum hosted by Congressman John Yarmuth. This forum lasted for more than two hours and was standing room only. From the panels of lawmakers and health experts to those speaking in the crowd, everyone had something to say about this possible repeal.

In addition to Congressman Yarmuth, there was also a handful of state lawmakers who spoke.The crowd heard from doctors and policy makers as well as people who shared personal stories of how the Affordable Care Act has impacted their lives.

Congressman Yarmuth and his team are asking that those testimonies continue past Sunday’s forum. They passed out papers asking for everybody to share their ACA Story. The hope is to share those with other lawmakers in the House and Senate in the next few weeks.

While many in the crowd Sunday agreed the current system isn't perfect and could use improvements, they are worried it will be taken away without any sort of replacement.

“There are individuals in the country, certain parts of the population, that have been affected adversely. There have been far more that have been affected positively. We need to find a way to work to correct the problems so that people aren’t affected adversely. We can do that if we work together to improve the Affordable Care Act and not just say we’re going to throw the whole thing out without any notion of what comes next,” Congressman Yarmuth said.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the possible repeal, saying he looks forward to "moving ahead with smarter health care policies."

Here’s a full copy of his statement:

“The Senate just took an important step toward repealing and replacing Obamacare by passing the resolution that provides the legislative tools necessary to actually repeal this failed law while we move ahead with smarter health care policies.The American people have called on Congress to act and finally bring relief from Obamacare. I am pleased that the Senate took this critical step towards keeping that commitment tonight, and I look forward to our House colleagues passing it soon.”



