House GOP unveiling agenda, including roads funding plan

Indiana capitol

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - House Republicans want to increase taxes and fees paid by motorists in order to fund infrastructure improvements across Indiana for years to come.



House Speaker Brian Bosma unveiled a plan Wednesday that would increase the cost of fuel at the pump by 10-cents-a-gallon. Vehicle owners would also have to pay an additional $15 a year registration fee. And the proposal would make it easier for local governments to impose a wheel tax.



Republicans say state-commissioned studies show additional money is needed to pay for infrastructure maintenance and improvement projects.



Their plan will raise less than half of the roughly $1 billion a year the state says it needs for infrastructure



Critics, including Democrats, say the plan would shift more tax burden to the poor and middle class.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.