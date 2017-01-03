House GOP makes 'right-to-work' top priority

kentucky capital commonwealth of kentucky general frankfort.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- Ending mandatory labor union membership is the top priority of the new Republican majority in the Kentucky House of Representatives.



Republicans have filed a bill that would make Kentucky a "right-to-work" state. The bill was filed as HB1, the spot traditionally held by the governing majority's top priority. New House Speaker Jeff Hoover is the primary sponsor.



Kentucky is the only southern state that has not passed a "right-to-work" law. Labor unions have criticized the proposal because they say it will hurt their ability to negotiate for higher wages and better benefits. But Republicans and other supporters say it will help the state recruit new businesses and jobs to the state.



Republicans have tried for years to pass similar proposals, only to be blocked by Democrats.

