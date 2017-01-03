Hoover sworn in as House GOP makes history (courier-journal)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (COURIER-JOURNAL) -- State Rep. Jeff Hoover made history Tuesday afternoon when he was officially sworn in as Kentucky's first Republican House Speaker in nearly a century.

"My message is: The campaign is now over. It's a part of history," Hoover said after taking control of the gavel. "It is now time to begin the job of governing."

Hoover pledged not to become disagreeable even amidst disagreement during the state legislature's 2017 session, which began Tuesday.

The people of Kentucky deserve and expect that from him as Speaker and from his fellow members of the House, he said.

Hoover received a standing ovation once he concluded his brief remarks after he was named House Speaker.