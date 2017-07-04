Hollingsworth celebrates first July 4th as congressman (Photo: WHAS11)

PEKIN, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Pekin, Indiana has been celebrating Independence Day for 187 years.

For the first time, Trey Hollingsworth was celebrating it as a US congressman.

But as the sun rose on this 4th of July, news of trouble came from across the ocean in the form of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test.

As Representative Hollingsworth marched in the parade, WHAS 11 Political Editor, Chris Williams, asked the Congressman about the situation.

“We have not been briefed on that yet,” said Rep. Hollingsworth. “I did see the news report but obviously, what I hear on the phones every single day is that we don't feel safe at home anymore. We have got to change that and get back to a strong foreign policy and resourcing our warfighter capably to demonstrate American strength around the world to keep us safe here at home.”

When asked whether President Trump should begin talks with the North Koreans to defuse tensions, Hollingsworth said he thought every option should be left on the table.

The contentious health care debate is also making headlines. Congressman Hollingsworth stayed quiet during the debate over the first bill only commenting on the second after voting for it as the House passed the plan.

When asked why he was not taking a more vocal role, Representative Hollingsworth replied, “I think it's my responsibility to be judicious and thoughtful and really think through this issue. Healthcare touches every single Hoosier's life. I owe it to them to do the right thing every single step of the way in the process and I want to be very thoughtful to make sure we end up at the right outcome for them, something that delivers healthcare that is affordable, something that delivers health care that's accessible, something that delivers healthcare ultimately that Hoosiers can use to their benefit.”

When asked whether he thought the US Senate would pass the bill in front of them, Hollingsworth answered, “You'll have to talk to senators about that."

On a personal note, this is Trey Hollingsworth's last 4th of July not being a dad. His wife Kelly is due in two weeks. He said that she's feeling great and the pregnancy is going well.

