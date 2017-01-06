Hearing for bill that reorganizes UofL board

Kentucky General Assembly 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The most powerful lawmaker in the Kentucky Senate criticized those critical of a plan for a Senate Bill to revamp the UofL Board of Trustees.

The bill will be the focus of a hearing on Friday and potentially could become law Jan. 6.

On Friday morning debate president Robert Stivers said this is not exactly what Governor Bevin wanted but he insists this plan will correct historical issues at the center of the UofL Board of Trustees controversy.

SB 12 was designed as a bill regarding dogs but late Thursday a committee meeting was called and the bill became the UofL Trustees legislation.

It would revamp UofL’s governing board from 17 to 10 members.

While the governor would appoint members, lawmakers could veto members if they don't add to racial and political diversity as defined by current state law.

President Stivers called criticism of the last-minute bill switch "a red herring."

He compared how this fits what Governor Bevin demanded.

Friday afternoon a committee is expected to pass the plan sending it to a full senate vote during a rare Saturday session.

It should become law immediately but could take another month before new board members are confirmed.

