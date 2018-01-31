Grimes: Record number of women running for legislature

ballot box (Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's secretary of state says the hundreds of people who will be on this year's ballot include a record number of women running for seats in the state legislature.



Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says her office accepted paperwork from more than 550 candidates running for various offices on the May 22 primary election ballot.

Grimes says more than 1,000 candidates filed for local offices across the state's 120 counties.



The candidate filing deadline was Tuesday.



Grimes says more than 200 candidates are running for Kentucky House of Representatives seats. She says nearly 100 women are running for state legislative seats.

Thirteen seats in the Kentucky House and two seats in the state Senate are uncontested.



This year's ballot also features races for Kentucky's six U.S. House seats.

