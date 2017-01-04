Governor goes into crowd to debate union protesters

Right to work protesters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Wednesday, a Kentucky House committee easily passed right-to-work and prevailing wage bills. The legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers is smiled upon by businesses but has unions furious.

Right-to-work would loosen the power of unions to force employees to become members of their organization. Prevailing wage would remove the mandated minimum wage for some workers involved with state contracts.

As Governor Matt Bevin left the committee hearing, he debated some of the union members even as hundreds had gathered to voice their frustration with the legislation.

Boos and chants echoed in the hallway of the Capitol Annex when Governor Bevin exited the committee room. A man in a yellow shirt shouted something at the Governor who strayed from his security detail to respond.

From just feet away it was hard to make out exactly what was being said.

“I told him that I think he should be ashamed. I didn't curse him. I just told him that he should be ashamed,” said Paul Whiteley, Jr. of UFCW Local 227.

Whiteley, Jr. was the man in the yellow shirt seen in our video.

“He said that we should be ashamed of the way in which people were behaving and that, next time, we should try coming with facts,” said Whiteley. “And, what I said to him is next time you should try allowing working folks in the room to present those facts and to hear the argument that you're making.”

Hundreds of union faithfuls had filled the hallway.

Many protesting repeated the chant, “working people matter”.

Their frustrations boiled as many learned there was no room to sit in on the hearing.

The Governor's debate with Whiteley, Jr was just the start of approximately 45 minutes which he spent approaching disappointed union members.

“I want to be safe at my job, and with the union I would be safe,” said an unidentified woman debating with the Governor in a soft voice.

This soft spoken debate with the woman failed to draw a crowd.

Bevin told her, "I think the best way to see increased wages and benefits, the absolute best way, is for competition.”

But as the Governor turned to leave with security, he found more people with which to debate.

Dozens gathered and chants and insults flew the Governor's way.

Some accused Bevin of trying to distract from the day's testimony while others called it a narcissistic move.

“I just think that's his personality,” said Mark Isaacs of Laborers International Union of North America. “He thinks, he’s so confident or over-confident and he thinks that he's right about everything and that he can go into that crowd and change people's minds.”

We asked whether Issacs thought Matt Bevin succeeded. He responded, “No.”

The next step for both bills is for the full House to vote. That could happen as early as Thursday.