WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Governor Bevin selects members of UofL board, names to be announced Tuesday

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:41 PM. EST January 13, 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin announced via Twitter that he has selected the 10 people who will serve on the UofL Board of Trustees. 

Thirty sealed names were delivered to the governor on Friday after the post-secondary education nominating committee met for the first time since Senate Bill 12 passed. From that list, he chose the panel of 10. Those names will be announced on Tuesday.

(© 2017 WHAS)

WHAS

Governor to review 30 names for UofL board

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories