Governor Bevin selects members of UofL board, names to be announced Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin announced via Twitter that he has selected the 10 people who will serve on the UofL Board of Trustees.

Thirty sealed names were delivered to the governor on Friday after the post-secondary education nominating committee met for the first time since Senate Bill 12 passed. From that list, he chose the panel of 10. Those names will be announced on Tuesday.

