Gov. Bevin warns tough decisions to come during State of Commonwealth Address

Bevin giving his State of the Commonwealth Address (photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Talk of a special session has been hinted at in recent weeks, and while a date has yet to be set, during this speech the governor explained why two topics will be the focal point together.

“Pension and tax reform have got to be done together because if they’re not done together this state is going to become financially insolvent,” Gov. Bevin said.

There were plenty of open seats in this once Democratic-controlled body, but judging by the volume of some of the ovations, you wouldn’t tell it wasn’t a packed house.

Republicans from the House and Senate erupted the loudest when the governor saluted them for recently passing the ultrasound abortion bill and 20-week abortion ban and when he voiced his intention to name an adoption and foster care czar.

“It is my vision, it is my intent and I am determined to see happen, that the fact that Kentucky will be the model for America when it comes adoption and foster care,” Gov. Bevin said.

Social issues were only a portion of the speech that hop-scotched topics as the governor thumbed through pages of papers tabbed with sticky notes.

Tough financial decisions are on the horizon, he warned, with an analogy that gained the attention of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

But his challenge for lawmakers to be bold and the threats that deadbeat dads and those cheating the welfare system need to consider moving out of Kentucky drew questions from democrats like Senator Morgan McGarvey.

“Right now we have tough laws I don’t think you’re going to find Democrats or Republicans that are in favor of that sort of thing. We all want to crack down on deadbeat dads. What kind of policy does he want to put in? Again, this speech had a lot of sound bites in it but not a lot of specifics,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey said.

The Louisville senator was among the Democrats who attended. Freshman Representative Attica Scott was among a large contingent who did not.

On Twitter, she explained she was protesting what she called the governor’s “hurtful agenda.”

After a fast start to the session, Gov. Bevin urged his supporters to be patient explaining that while things will slow a bit, many of the things they want will come in time, either in a special session or the years to come.

(© 2017 WHAS)