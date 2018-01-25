Gov. Bevin responds to gun violence in schools

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 20: Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Ky.) speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – With the tragic events in Marshall County on his mind, Governor Matt Bevin posted a message on Facebook about what he believes is a big problem for children today.

In his response to gun violence in schools, Gov. Bevin called out producers of violent movies, video games and music for having a negative influence on children.

“Look at our popular culture. Look at our movies, the violence, the disregard for the value of human life. We are becoming increasingly desensitized. Our young people are desensitized. We have a culture of death in America,” Gov. Bevin said in the video.

