Gov. Bevin responds to gun violence in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – With the tragic events in Marshall County on his mind, Governor Matt Bevin posted a message on Facebook about what he believes is a big problem for children today.
In his response to gun violence in schools, Gov. Bevin called out producers of violent movies, video games and music for having a negative influence on children.
“Look at our popular culture. Look at our movies, the violence, the disregard for the value of human life. We are becoming increasingly desensitized. Our young people are desensitized. We have a culture of death in America,” Gov. Bevin said in the video.
You can watch the entire video here.
© 2018 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs