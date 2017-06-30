Gov. Bevin reinstates civil rights to 284 Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Gov. Matt Bevin restored the right to vote and hold public office to 284 more prior offenders who have completed their sentences and have applied for restoration of their civil rights.

The orders are pending final background reviews by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. They exclude individuals convicted of violent or sex crimes, bribery or treason.

“As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day, it is fitting to reflect upon the many blessings that we enjoy as citizens of the United States of America,” said Gov. Bevin. “The opportunity for second chances and redemption has been a cornerstone principle of our great nation since its inception.

In total, 308 Kentuckians have had their civil rights restored so far. The Bevin Administration continues to work through the backlog of applications it inherited in December 2015.

The orders restore the right to vote and hold public office but do not restore any other civil right. That includes but not limited to the right to receive, possess or transport in commerce a firearm or serve on a jury.

“The criminal justice system should not exist solely to punish offenders, but also to rehabilitate and assimilate them back into society. Through this executive action, we are empowering men and women with the opportunity to become contributing members of our communities,” Gov. Bevin said. “Restoring the voting rights of certain prior offenders who have paid their debt to society is a significant step towards achieving this goal. There will be many more such opportunities in the months and years ahead.”

Individuals who are interested in applying for restoration of their civil rights may do so by obtaining a form at any Probation and Parole office, or by contacting the Department of Corrections at 502-782-2248 or online at corrections.ky.gov, and returning the form to the address listed.

