Gov. Bevin names new UofL Board of Trustees

Gov. Matt Bevin

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has filed his letter of U of L appointments with the Secretary of State’s office. Eight of the 10 appointees were also members of the Board Governor Bevin tried to appoint last summer. That panel was challenged in court with a lower court ruling in favor of Attorney General Andy Beshear. That ruling meant the Bevin appointed trustees would be removed and the previous Board of Trustees would help govern the School.

Below is a list of the trustees appointed today. The Kentucky Senate must confirm the appointees before they can officially begin their work at the University of Louisville.

J. David Grissom, term expires 1/13/2023

John Schnatter, Term Expires 1/13/2022

Sandra Frazier, term expires 1/13/2021

Nitin Sahney, term expires 1/13/2021

Bonita K. Black, term expires 1/13/2020

Brian A. Cromer, term expires 1/13/2020

Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., term expires 1/13/2019

Ronald L. Wright, MD, term expires 1/13/2019

James M. Rogers, term expires 1/13/2018

Diane B. Medley, term expires 1/13/2018

Brian Cromer and James Rogers were not among the names first listed by Governor Bevin when he tried to reconstruct the board in the summer of 2017. Cromer was appointed after original Bevin appointee Doug Cobb declined his appointment. After the announcement of Mr. Cobb, controversial tweets created a social media firestorm. These ten appointees will need to be approved by the Senate and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers has said that he feels confirmation hearings could begin as soon as the General Assembly returns to Frankfort on February 7.

