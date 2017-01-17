Gov. Bevin names new UofL Board of Trustees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has filed his letter of U of L appointments with the Secretary of State’s office. Eight of the 10 appointees were also members of the Board Governor Bevin tried to appoint last summer. That panel was challenged in court with a lower court ruling in favor of Attorney General Andy Beshear. That ruling meant the Bevin appointed trustees would be removed and the previous Board of Trustees would help govern the School.
Below is a list of the trustees appointed today. The Kentucky Senate must confirm the appointees before they can officially begin their work at the University of Louisville.
J. David Grissom, term expires 1/13/2023
John Schnatter, Term Expires 1/13/2022
Sandra Frazier, term expires 1/13/2021
Nitin Sahney, term expires 1/13/2021
Bonita K. Black, term expires 1/13/2020
Brian A. Cromer, term expires 1/13/2020
Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., term expires 1/13/2019
Ronald L. Wright, MD, term expires 1/13/2019
James M. Rogers, term expires 1/13/2018
Diane B. Medley, term expires 1/13/2018
Brian Cromer and James Rogers were not among the names first listed by Governor Bevin when he tried to reconstruct the board in the summer of 2017. Cromer was appointed after original Bevin appointee Doug Cobb declined his appointment. After the announcement of Mr. Cobb, controversial tweets created a social media firestorm. These ten appointees will need to be approved by the Senate and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers has said that he feels confirmation hearings could begin as soon as the General Assembly returns to Frankfort on February 7.
