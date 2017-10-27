Gov. Bevin makes accusations against the Ky. Association of School Superintendents

Governor Bevin responds to pension reform backlash (Photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin accused the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents of plotting to close state public schools so teachers and administrators could protest the upcoming special session.

The session, which is has yet to be announced, will focus on pension reform. Estimates are that the Commonwealth is $40 to $60 billion dollars behind where the state retirement systems should be to be solvent.

In a Facebook live video, the Kentucky Republican Governor accused KASS Executive Director of sending a letter to state school superintendents stating each district would take one day during the 5-day long session in which to send employees to demonstrate at the state capitol in Frankfort.

An attorney for the Bullitt County School District confirmed a letter with that information as having been sent to the district but said any decision on that discussion was far from being made.

We’ve requested a copy of the letter from Governor Matt Bevin’s office which sent us to this link where they say this is the letter in question.

We’ve also reached out to the KASS Executive Director Shelton but have yet to get a response to our request for a copy of the letter.

Last week, Governor Bevin, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker Jeff Hoover released bullet points to their proposal they say will take 30 years to put make solvent each of the state’s retirement systems.

Wednesday, President Stivers said he expected the full proposal to be released to the public by week’s end but as of this report that information has not been made available.

