Gov. Bevin fills judicial vacancy in northern Kentucky

A judges gavel rests on top of a desk (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2009 Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin has selected a longtime attorney to fill a judicial vacancy in northern Kentucky.



The governor appointed Daniel Zalla of Fort Thomas to serve as a circuit judge in Kentucky's 17th Judicial Circuit, which covers Campbell County.



Zalla replaces former Judge Fred Stine, who retired in August.



Bevin's office says Zalla will serve as a judge until next year's election.



Zalla is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University's law school and began his legal career in 1974. He has practiced contract, real estate, probate, personal injury and family law.



In 2006, he was appointed to fill a judicial vacancy on the Kenton County Circuit Court.

© 2017 Associated Press