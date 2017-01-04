Gov. Bevin debates union supporters after meeting with right to work committee

Gov. Matt Bevin now in packed hallway talking to union members. Some behind yelling and chanting at him as he talks. (Photo: Chris Williams)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – During the second day of the 2017 General Assembly in Frankfort Governor Matt Bevin stopped to debate union members.

The union members were at the capitol to express their support for unions.

One union supporter talked to Bevin in a one-on-one manner.

Another time Bevin stopped to talk to union supporters in a hall with the supporters gathered around him. Chanting can be heard as he talked to these supporters.

Gov. Bevin was also booed when he left a right-to-work committee hearing.

Gov Matt Bevin booed leaving right l-to-work hearing goes back to debate protestor @WHAS11 #KYga17 pic.twitter.com/WFQW4eLtRP — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) January 4, 2017