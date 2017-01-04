WHAS
Gov. Bevin debates union supporters after meeting with right to work committee

Chris Williams and Mary Lyons , WHAS 2:42 PM. EST January 04, 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – During the second day of the 2017 General Assembly in Frankfort Governor Matt Bevin stopped to debate union members.

The union members were at the capitol to express their support for unions.

One union supporter talked to Bevin in a one-on-one manner.

Another time Bevin stopped to talk to union supporters in a hall with the supporters gathered around him. Chanting can be heard as he talked to these supporters.

Gov. Bevin was also booed when he left a right-to-work committee hearing.  

GOP lawmakers advance 2 bills targeting labor unions

