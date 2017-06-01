Gov. Bevin announces plan to stop crime in Louisville

(Photo: Chris Williams)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Addressing violence in Louisville, Governor Matt Bevin announced his plan to stop crime from happening in Louisville at a meeting held at Western Middle School.

Some of those steps Bevin suggested to curb crime were a "walk the block," "take ownership of your block," pray for people and make a one-year commitment to those suggestions.

In recent weeks there have been several homicides, including that of 7-year-old boy Dequante Hobbs and more recently a shooting near the Big Four Bridge which resulted in in a homicide and others injured.

Several community figures showed up to the meeting, like Pastor Jerry Stephenson and Rev. Charles Elliot, who is known for Jesus and a Job.

The family members of Louisville children who were victims of gun violence were also present.

The reaction from those listening to Bevin appeared to be mixed. Some of the room gave Bevin a standing ovation while others shouted criticism.

A group of people walked out of the meeting after they said they didn’t get a chance to talk.

Bevin did say to those gathered at the school’s auditorium that his suggestions are not a magical solution but he is grateful to those who came with open minds and hearts.

Pastor of Highlands Baptist Church called the meeting a "waste of time" and said he was "embarrassed for Christianity."

Some leaving the meeting said they were expecting a dialogue and got a monologue.

Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton did take questions from people who stayed until the end of the meeting.

