Got extra cash? Help pay Gov. Matt Bevin's back taxes

(Courier-Journal) - Those few extra dollars in your bank account? A GoFundMe page wants you to chip in to help Gov. Matt Bevin cover the unpaid 2016 property taxes on his Cherokee Gardens home.

The tongue-in-cheek solicitation asks Kentuckians to offer a donation to cover the $11,080 he and his wife owe — the original bill of $9,157 plus penalties — "because he's too busy to be bothered," the website jokes.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the fundraiser was $130 into its $11,100 goal, mostly garnering $5 donations handed over with a heavy dose of sarcasm in the NSFW comment section.

Shannon Ragland, the man who created the page, told the Courier-Journal on Thursday that his primary motivation was to give poor people "some skin in the game," a play on a Bevin quote from last year regarding people benefiting from Medicaid.

Ragland, a Democrat who runs juryverdicts.net, a multi-state newsletter of jury verdicts, said that every cent donated to the GoFundMe page will be given to Bevin.

"He needs it. He hasn't paid his taxes," Ragland said. "He wants poor people to pay taxes. ... Maybe rich people need to get some skin in the game too?"

As of Thursday morning, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office records still showed the bill on the nearly $700,000, 3,500-square foot home. The Courier-Journal has reached out to Bevin's spokeswoman for comment.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer paid his $25,219 property tax bill Wednesday, more than a month after the initial deadline, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Penalties were tacked on to the original bill after Dec. 31.

