'Fund Our Pensions' rally brings in hundreds of state workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Come rain and no shine, nothing could stop these state workers from making their message clear.



“Keep your promise. Find funding first. There are lots of innovative ways to find other funding streams besides what they've proposed. And we're really upset that they've not allowed us to dialogue or to give ideas,” said Willow Hambrick, Scott County teacher.



Governor Matt Bevin says the current pension system will leave Kentucky bankrupt. In his new plan, current employees would pay into their pension until they reach 27 years of teaching and then switch to a 401K style retirement fund.



“We don't want our pensions taken from us. When we went into this job, we didn't think we would have to fight for such basic things,” said Emily Storch, Fayette County teacher.



And it's a plan that's also concerning for teaching students, ready to embark on their careers in education.



“If it passes like this it will be very unfortunate but I don't think I could abandon Kentucky's youth I mean they're the future and they up there need to be thinking up there need to be thinking about that when they think about passing this bill,” said Tiana Sheehan, future teacher.



If state legislators hear this group, they definitely saw them as they crowded the state capitol fighting for their pensions.



“When you're at your sweet 16 and you invite all these people over and you wonder if they're going to show up, I mean that's kind of what this is like. We put it out there and you just kind of hope and this is beyond what we ever could've imagined,” said Nema Brewer, Fayette County School District.



It's still unclear as to when that special session will take place. That will be up to Governor Bevin.

