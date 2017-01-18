Former U.S. President George Bush visits a tent camp for earthquake survivors on the outskirts of Islamabad on January 17, 2006 (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images, 2006 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, his office chief of staff, Jean Becker, tells KHOU 11 News.

Becker says the former president, 92, is in stable condition and is “doing fine."

According to family spokesman Jim McGrath, Bush was admitted to Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center on Saturday for shortness of breath. The president is "responding very well" to antibiotics, according to McGrath, and the doctors are very encouraged. Bush’s office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

He has been visited by his wife Barbara and his son, Neil.

Further information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.

Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president. In 2015, he spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. He suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.

