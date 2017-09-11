Former Kentucky lawmaker has assault charge dismissed

Johnny Bell (Photo: http://www.lrc.ky.gov/)

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - Misdemeanor assault charges against a former Kentucky state lawmaker and another person have been dismissed.

News outlets report fourth-degree assault cases against former state Rep. Johnny Bell of Glasgow and Latonya Justice Clayton were dismissed last week at the request of the other party.

Bell and Clayton were arrested in June.

A police citation said Clayton had injuries on her wrist and eye and told police that Bell removed her from her car and hit her.

Bell told police Clayton broke into his home following an earlier altercation. Bell said Clayton hit him, and the citation says he had minor injuries.

Bell was first elected to the House in 2007. He didn't seek re-election in 2016.

