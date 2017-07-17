Ethics panel advises Beshear to not investigate Bevin

Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky ethics commission says the Democratic attorney general should not investigate the state's Republican governor if he intends to challenge him for re-election.

Attorney General Andy Beshear had asked the Executive Branch Ethics Commission if it would be proper for him to investigate whether Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's purchase of a Louisville home from a campaign donor violated state law.

Multiple media outlets reported Monday the commission voted 4-1 to tell Beshear it would be improper for him to investigate Bevin if he intends to run against him in 2019. The commission said Beshear could refer the investigation to other law enforcement agencies.

Bevin and Beshear have clashed frequently during their terms in office. Beshear has sued Bevin four times, with two of the cases making it to the state Supreme Court.

