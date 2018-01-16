Ethics committee meets about Rep. Hoover

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The commission heading up the ethics investigation into the outgoing speaker of the Kentucky House Jeff Hoover met behind closed doors on Tuesday.

Hoover has been accused of sexual harassment involving a female staffer.

He and three other state representatives are under investigation. Jim Decesare of Bowling Green, Brian Linder of Dry Ridge, and Michael Meredith of Oakland.

A commission member says the next step is to schedule a hearing for testimony, reviewing evidence and determining if there were violations.

That hearing will be public.





