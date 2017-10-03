Republican Angela Leet declares intentions to run for Louisville Mayor

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Angela Leet, who currently serves on the Louisville Metro Council, stated on Tuesday she is declaring her intention to run in the 2018 Louisville mayoral race.
In a video Leet sent to supporters, she pledges to bring her experience as an environmental engineer, businesswoman, mom, community leader and Metro Council member to lead Louisville.
Angela Leet Announces a Run for Louisville Mayor from Angela on Vimeo.
