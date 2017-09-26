New voting equipment unveiled in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Voters in Jefferson County will notice changes when they head to the voting booth next May.

The County Clerk’s Office has purchased $3 million worth of equipment that will be used in the 2018 primary.

It replaces technology that was nearly two decades old but the machines will still allow for a paper trail.

“It has a touchscreen. You’re going to be able to see your votes up on the screen or you can still request a paper ballot. It is still a scanner, you can still put the ballot in the scanner,” County Clerk Bobbie Hosclaw said.

The new equipment was unveiled on National Voter Registration Day.

