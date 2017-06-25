Analysis shows slight advantage for GOP in Kentucky House districts

ballot box (Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A new analysis of election results by The Associated Press indicates Republicans could have benefited slightly during the 2016 election from the way Kentucky state House districts were drawn.

The analysis measuring the "efficiency gap" shows Kentucky Republicans won about three more seats than they should have given their share of statewide votes. A similar analysis in 2014 showed Democrats had a slight advantage in the same districts.

Republicans won 64 out of 100 seats, giving them a majority for the first time in nearly 100 years.

Two researchers who developed the efficiency gap say Kentucky's results are, statistically speaking, not much different than zero. They said factors other than gerrymandering could have contributed, including shifting political attitudes.

