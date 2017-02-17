Education reform bill passes Kentucky Senate

(Photo: Creatas, This content is subject to copyright.)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A plan that could impact every child in Kentucky passed the Senate Friday with a unique sign of bipartisanship. It's not often you see both sides of the aisle united behind an education bill, but they unanimously voted for Senate Bill 1 which could bring wide-ranging educational reform to your child's school.

Education is historically one of those topics that divides Frankfort down party lines, but the bipartisan support of this plan was getting as much attention as the details themselves.

Every Democrat and Republican voting on SB1 was in favor or the bill that's been three years in the making. The plan could effectively kill common core because it creates more local control over curriculum decisions. There will be a statewide educational framework similar to “ESSA" standards which stands for the "Every Student Succeeds Act.”

A system for evaluating teachers, principals and superintendents is also included in the plan.

Supporters included conservative republicans, liberal democrats, school districts and unions.

Senator Mike Wilson from Bowling Green worked three years on Senate Bill 1 and today many on both sides described him as an example of how Frankfort ought to function.

“There's been so much input and it's been listened to, there are a lot of fingerprints on this bill,” said District 19 Democratic State Senator Morgan McGarvey. “So I think by the time the final product was rolled around that most people were actually happy with it."

“One of the biggest complaints I get from teachers in my district and around Kentucky is that there's too much paperwork, too much bureaucracy and they don't get enough face-to-face instructional time with their students, Senate Bill 1 addresses that,” said Senate Floor Majority Leader Damon Thayer. “We're going to eliminate a lot of that paperwork and bureaucracy and let the teachers teach.”

The plan will head to the House for approval before it can become law.

To help you decide where you stand on the issue be sure to click on the links to read the bill’s language.

Bill summary

http://www.lrc.ky.gov/record/16RS/sb1.htm

Full bill language

http://www.lrc.ky.gov/record/16RS/SB1/bill.pdf

