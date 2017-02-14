DeVos family among McConnell's biggest donors

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, after the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as education secretary. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her family rank eighth on my list of biggest donors to the political causes of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell at $2,280,300.

Like all top donors in my analysis, most of the DeVos family’s contributions ($2,250,000) were made last year to the super PAC run by McConnell allies to elect Republicans to the U.S. Senate in 2016 – Senate Leadership Fund.

Super PACs like Senate Leadership Fund can accept contributions of unlimited amounts.

On Feb. 7 the Senate confirmed President Trump’s appointment of Betsy DeVos as education secretary on a vote of 51-50 with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.

My list of top donors to McConnell causes is headed by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam, of Las Vegas, who last fall put themselves in a class by themselves on this list by giving $35 million to Senate Leadership Fund.

The list is my analysis of contributions between Jan. 1, 2009 through Dec. 31, 2016 to four McConnell committees: McConnell’s Senate re-election committee, his own PAC called Bluegrass Committee, a super PAC for his Kentucky priorities called Kentuckians for Strong Leadership, and Senate Leadership Fund.

Over the eight-year period, the four committees have raised $159.8 million – the vast majority of that came in giant contributions to Senate Leadership Fund. So this list is dominated by people and corporations who gave six-figure and seven-figure contributions to that fund in the past year.

If the contributor listed below is the name of just a person, all of the money was contributed by that person and his or her immediate family. If a corporation is also listed, the contribution total includes any contributions of officials of that corporation and their spouses, the corporation PAC, and the corporation itself.

TOP 25 DONORS to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s political causes between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2016:

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson and Las Vegas Sands Corp., Las Vegas, casinos: $35,038,500

Paul Singer and Elliott Management, New York, hedge funds: $6,124,800

W. Ed Bosarge Jr. and Petrodome Energy, Houston, energy: $4,185,400

Warren Stephens and Stephens Inc., Little Rock, investment banking: $3,751,300

Stephen Schwarzman and Blackstone Group, New York, private equity: $3,464,225

Robert McNair, Houston, energy, electric power generation, owner of Houston Texans: $3,002,500

Access Industries, New York, natural resources, chemicals, media, real estate: $2,500,000

DeVos family, including Betsy DeVos, the newly-confirmed U.S. Secretary of Education, Grand Rapids, Michigan: $2,280,300

Kenneth Griffin and Citadel Investment, Chicago, financial services: $2,190,400

Chevron, Concord, California, energy: $2,058,800

Bernard Marcus, Atlanta, retired chairman of Home Depot, retail stores: $2,005,200

Station Casinos, Zuffa LLC and Fertitta family, Las Vegas, casinos, sports promotion: $1,527,100

Craig and Richard Duchossois, Elmhurst, Ill., directors of Churchill Downs, horse racing: $1,165,600

ConocoPhillips and its subsidiary Polar Tankers, Houston, oil tankers, $1,022,100

Michael S. Smith, Boulder, Colorado, Kaitar Resources, business consulting: $1,002,500

Annette Simmons, Dallas, GOP donor and philanthropist: $1,000,000

John W. Childs, Boston and Vero Beach, J.W. Childs Associates, private equity: $995,200

Cliff Asness, New York, AQR Capital Management, investment management: $900,000

NextEra Energy, Juno Beach, Fla., parent of Florida Power & Light: $896,000

William E. Oberndorf, San Francisco, Oberndorf Enterprises, financial services: $852,600

Devon Energy, Oklahoma City, oil and gas: $769,600

Philip Anschutz and Anschutz Corp., Denver, oil, entertainment, real estate, other: $750,000

Alliance Coal and its president Joe Craft, Tulsa, Okla., coal mining: $679,150

Sam Fox and family, St. Louis, chairman of Harbour Group, private equity: $612,800

David Jones Sr. and wife Betty, Louisville, retired Humana executive: $585,000

» NOTE: I’ve eliminated from this list contributions from two political committees: One Nation, a type of super PAC whose donors are not disclosed that is also run by close McConnell allies, has given $21.7 million to Senate Leadership Fund; and American Crossroads, a major Republican super PAC that works closely with McConnell’s super PACs, has given $1,150,000 to Senate Leadership Fund.

» NOTE: This list represents my best effort to determine the largest contributors within $159.8 million in contributions to McConnell political committees between Jan. 1, 2009 to Dec. 31, 2016. Those committees are: McConnell’s committee for election to the U.S. Senate ($30.6 million); McConnell’s personal PAC called Bluegrass Committee ($4.9 million); the McConnell super PAC devoted to Kentucky elections called Kentuckians for Strong Leadership ($9.6 million); and the McConnell super PAC to support election of Republicans to the U.S. Senate in 2016 called Senate Leadership Fund ($114.7 million).

