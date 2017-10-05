Democrats targeting Kentucky GOP congressman in radio ad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - National Democrats are targeting a Kentucky congressman in a radio ad campaign attacking Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.



The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Thursday the radio ad will run in 11 GOP-held districts, including the 6th District in Kentucky.



The Kentucky seat is held by Rep. Andy Barr.



DCCC spokesman Jacob Peters says Democrats are making a strong, early pitch to 6th District voters with a message that as long as Barr is in office, he'll keep trying to repeal the health care law championed by former President Barack Obama.



When Barr voted in the spring for the replacement legislation, he called it a "great day for freedom." The repeal effort died in the Senate.



So far, three Democrats are vying to challenge Barr next year.

© 2017 WHAS-TV