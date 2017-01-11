Mitch Daniels

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Indiana’s 49th Governor, Republican, Mitch Daniels served as Budget Director under President George W. Bush and worked in the Reagan administration, so his advice for his fellow Hoosiers may be as good as any they might receive as they prepare to work in the Trump Administration.

Daniel’s successor in Indiana was Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Dan Coats retired from the US Senate in 2016 but has been nominated as Director of National Intelligence by the President-elect.

During the inaugural celebration for Governor Eric Holcomb, Mitch Daniels offered this advice for Pence and Coats, “I just say, do what you can to bring a fractured nation together. It won't be easy, it may not be doable, but I hope they'll try and I think that's Vice President-elect Pence's natural mode.”

Daniels added, “I would also tell them, you know, watch your six. Your six o'clock, because it's a very, very tough environment they're going in to. A lot of people committed to their failure or undoing and so I just hope they approach it with optimism but also a lot of care and caution.”

