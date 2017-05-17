Comer promises impartiality as heat increases on Congress to investigate president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Wednesday, Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer found himself the focus of a viral tweet that quoted him as suggesting President Donald Trump may have been joking with former FBI Director, James Comey, during a conversation in which some claim the President told Comey to end his investigation of former national security advisor, General Michael Flynn.

The tweet by Dave Weigel of the Washington Post explained that the Kentucky Republican suggested that the President may have been joking, adding, “It looks different on paper.”

The tweet quickly gained traction with many questioning whether Representative Comer had already made up his mind that the disputed conversation could not amount to misconduct by President Trump. Comer serves on the Oversight Committee which will handle at least one House investigation of the matter.

Just after 5 pm, we spoke with Rep. Comer regarding his earlier comment and whether he would vow to hold the President accountable if he indeed violated the law.

"Absolutely,” Rep. Comer insisted. “Nobody is above the law. If the President violated the law he will have to suffer the consequences of his actions but I do believe it's very premature to conclude that he did obstruct justice. There are plenty of committees in Congress investigating the President and the Oversight Committee, of which I'm a member, we will be investigating this Comey firing and General Flynn situation and I think we will get to the bottom of it very soon."

Mr. Comer suggested that his earlier comments were not entirely repeated in context. He described a media gaggle including 30 to 40 reporters with one of them describing President Trump’s reputation for joking with those he’s working with. Comer claims he was then asked a question whether he thought the President was joking with Director Comey if he indeed asked Comey to end the Flynn investigation.

"I said, I think he may have been joking. Sometimes when you say a joke it's funny to the people you that hear you say it but then when you read about it in print it doesn't look very funny and that's a direct result of Trump not being a politician,” said Comer.

The Congressmen continued, "he's (Trump) not measured, he's not disciplined, so he speaks off the cuff. He doesn't use a teleprompter, and that was good in the presidential campaign because people liked him because he was one of them, but in the beginning of his presidential term, it's created some problems. So, this is a very serious accusation, I take it seriously, we're going to investigate it and if he's done wrong then he'll have to suffer the consequences but right now I think we don't know enough about the memo to jump to any conclusions."

Congressman Comer said he felt that President Trump will have to be more disciplined in his communicating and it’s important to never hold meetings alone.

"You should always have other people in a meeting when you meet with someone because you get into a situation like I'm afraid we're going to have here and it's going to be Comey's word versus Trump's word,” he said.

You can hear the full interview with Representative James Comer in the player above.

