Thousands of signatures collected for petition to make Louisville ‘'Sanctuary City''

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Armed with nearly 2,600 signatures, people from social justice groups across the city turned in a petition pushing for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to declare Louisville a “Sanctuary City.”

“The fear is very real,” said Jesus Ibanez with Mijente Louisville, a Latino social justice organization.

Ibanez and representatives from other community groups formed a coalition, collecting thousands of signatures on petitions asking Mayor Fischer to take action. They say deeming Louisville a “Sanctuary City” would keep immigrants safe from President Donald Trump's travel ban and other executive orders.

“It's a very real threat, the raids are happening, families are being displaced, mixed-status families say for example, the kids might be US citizens but the parents are undocumented, what's going to happen if the parents get taken away?” Ibanez said.

Around the country, dozens of other mayors have deemed their communities “Sanctuary Cities,” passing local legislation to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Handing the petitions to a staff member at Metro Hall Monday morning, Ibanez and the others say they want Mayor Fischer to respond with his own signature, on a resolution that would keep the immigrant community in the Derby City safe.

“The policies have to be there, we want a resolution,” said Ibanez.

Mayor Fisher, saying again on Monday that he does not want to get caught up in the title "Sanctuary City."

“I don't want to get involved with any politically device football that's being played with this and what's important is what a city does and so we've been very clear on how LMPD is not part of the immigration authority for the country,” said Mayor Fischer.

Congressman John Yarmuth weighed in saying he has talked to Mayor Fischer about the issue on numerous occasions.

“I think there is a concern about the retaliation from the Trump administration and I think maybe waiting to see how he handles some of these other cities would be an appropriate tactic,” said Rep. Yarmuth.

Label or no label, this coalition says it won't back down until everyone in Louisville feels welcome and equal.

“It's so important that people feel safe in their community and feel comfortable reaching out to law enforcement,” said Kate Miller with ACLU Kentucky.

The coalition is still collecting signatures online through a petition on chage.org, click here to see it: https://www.change.org/p/mayor-greg-fischer-make-louisville-ky-a-sanctuary-city

