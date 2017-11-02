Bullitt County schools vote to cancel classes if special session called on pensions

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Bullitt County schools have voted to cancel classes if a special legislative session on pension reform is called.

That's according to our news partners at The Courier-Journal. This move was made so teachers can travel to Frankfort to rally during the special session.

Jefferson County has, by far, the most Kentuckians receiving state retirement benefits at more than 22,000.

Bullitt County follows with more than 1,700.

On Thursday, State Budget Director John Chilton will testify about the new plan. This is the first time we'll hear from him.

