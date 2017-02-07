Bourbon business booms as tax reforms ferment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Bourbon is booming, but according to top Kentucky lawmakers, it may also need a tax break.



The General Assembly returned today after a month off, but before getting to work, they rolled out barrels of information showing just how big bourbon has become in the Commonwealth.

There are 4.3 million people living in Kentucky, and according to the Kentucky Distiller’s Association, right now we're outnumbered. There are 6.7 million barrels of bourbon.

But despite the highest inventory in more than 40 years, $8 billion annual economic impact and $825 million in tax revenues, Frankfort is looking to serve up tax reform.

Spirits were high and the house full as leaders celebrated mind-blowing stats from the biennial study of Kentucky's Bourbon impact.



"There is a rumor out there that when state tourism officials here me say "bourbonism" somebody takes a shot, so, get ready,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.



Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer touted the 10 distillery attractions helping bring more than 24 million visitors in the past year, over 20 hotel projects planned and underway, and small businesses cashing in on the craze.

State AG Commissioner Ryan Quareles celebrated big wins for farmers who saw a 65 percent increase in Kentucky corn used to make bourbon, adding that's two times the amount of Kentucky corn used to make ethanol.

Lawmakers credited legislation passed last year for raising to 17,500 the number of bourbon jobs that equal more than $800 million in annual payroll. But Governor Matt Bevin suggests it's time for another important change—tax reform.



"I think we're squeezing quite enough blood from this stone, so I take comfort in that I think we should celebrate the chance to expand this industry not suffocate it,” Gov. Matt Bevin said.



Gov. Bevin said that while Kentucky bourbon makes up 95 percent of the world's consumption, the Commonwealth ranks 11th when in distillery permits, meaning other states want to compete for our bourbon bucks.



“If we assume that just by sitting here that we're going to get that business then shame on us, and if we're going to be an eight and a half billion dollar business, why not be a 17 billion dollar business? Why not be a 25 billion dollar business?” Gov. Bevin asked.



He and other leaders believe tax reform will not water down the impact to Commonwealth coffers with Senate President Robert Stivers predicting more statewide financial benefits.



"You see the additional corn growing. You see the additional expansion of the wood industry getting involved even in eastern Kentucky where there aren't very many distilleries,” Ky. Sen. Robert Stivers said.

Distillers would like to see tax reform. Currently, they're paying in taxes more than 34 cents of every dollar made.

Lawmakers suggest any wide-ranging tax reform plan would have to wait for the governor to call a special session of the general assembly considering the current session is short and right now there's no plan ready for debate.



(© 2017 WHAS)