Bills moving through Ind. House to help veterans, human trafficking victims

Indiana capitol

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Two potentially impactful bills are moving through the Indiana State House. One would help human trafficking victims and the other would help veterans who find themselves in trouble with the law.

First, a bill from State Rep. Karen Engleman of Georgetown, Indiana would remove a common barrier for human trafficking victims. Health care workers currently have to report those suspected of human trafficking to authorities and that can result in arrests and even retribution from their trafficker. Engleman said this legislation would have health care professionals share resources and services information with victims, instead of reporting them to police.

The second bill would help veterans in trouble with the justice system get the mental health treatment and support they need. It would be a collaborative effort to make sure veterans in trouble would be directed to a veterans’ treatment court. That specialized court closely monitors veterans who might need treatment for mental health or alcohol and substance abuse.

