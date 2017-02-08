Bill would block sanctuary cities in Kentucky

Dan Johnson (Photo: Courier-Journal)

(Courier-Journal) - A controversial Kentucky lawmaker has filed legislation that would prohibit cities from resisting President Donald Trump's executive order cracking down on illegal immigration.

Republican state Rep. Dan Johnson's measure blocks so-called sanctuary cities by forbidding local governments from enacting any ordinance, resolution or policy that would prohibit or restrict any communication or cooperation with federal law enforcement agencies seeking to enforce U.S. immigration laws.

Johnson's bill says each "law enforcement officer has a duty to cooperate with state and federal agencies and officials" on enforcing the country's immigration laws.

Specifically, the proposal says cities cannot stop local officials from sending or receiving information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; maintaining information on a person's immigration status; or exchanging information with other government entities.

Johnson, a Bullitt County minister, gained national attention last year for posting photos on his Facebook page depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, as apes. He defeated Democrat incumbent Linda Belcher by less than 200 votes and defied the wishes of GOP leaders to end his campaign for the state House.

The legislation arrives just as a movement in Louisville to expand protections for undocumented immigrants is gaining speed. Just this week a divided Jefferson County Board of Education approved a resolution making Louisville's school system a "safe haven" for immigrant students and their families.

Pro-immigration activists are planning to rally at City Hall on Thursday to encourage Louisville Metro Council members to do more for the city's undocumented community.

Mayor Greg Fischer has stood up for immigrants and refugees in recent remarks but he has resisted making Louisville a sanctuary city, saying it is a politically divisive term. Instead he has emphasized that Louisville police officers do not enforce federal immigration laws and currently do not arrest people for living illegally in the U.S.

However, if an individual is arrested for a violent crime, such as a homicide, and a background check reveals a federal warrant for an immigration-related crime, the city notifies the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office. Metro Corrections also coordinates with federal authorities when those agencies request that an inmate with a federal detainer be held until a warrant can be obtained for deportation proceedings. The city jail will not, however, hold an inmate past his or her planned day of release.

Asked if Johnson's bill would impact their policies toward undocumented immigrants, Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said they do not comment on pending legislation.

Trump has threatened the federal funding of sanctuary cities, which has rattled some local leaders who warn against picking a fight with the president and others. Bellarmine University's board of trustees announced this week that it opted against becoming a sanctuary campus due to fears of losing federal assistance for students.

