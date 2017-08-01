Bevin undecided on 2019 gubernatorial run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governor Matt Bevin says he has not decided whether he will run again for another term in 2019.

In an interview on WHAS Radio Tuesday, Bevin was asked by host Terry Meiners about possible opponents which include Democrats, the current Attorney General Andy Beshear or former auditor Adam Edelen.

“All of these guys are somewhat delusional. They’re tied to broken, failed policies – I would gladly run again. Jack Conway was a much more formidable competitor than any of the people that I see in the wings for the Democrat party. If I do run again, whoever they bring, giddy up,” Bevin said.

Bevin also pointed out that he was recently cleared unanimously of ethics complaints filed in connection to the purchase of his Anchorage home.

The ethics commission also told Andy Beshear that if he were to start an investigation into the governor over the home, and then run for governor, it would be a conflict of interest.





AUDIO: Gov. Matt Bevin on drone surveillance of his home, privacy, media obsession, Steve Beshear claims of pension scare tactics, Andy Beshear performance, more #kypolitics #privacy Posted by Terry Meiners on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

