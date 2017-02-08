Bevin signs historic pro-life legislation (photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There was a large crowd of pro-life supporters gathered in the Capitol rotunda today. There were even people watching from the second and third levels. They were here for the annual Rally for Life with the Kentucky Right to Life Association.

The rally was celebrating those two laws and pushing for future pro-life legislation. One of the sponsors of Kentucky Senate Bill 8, Kentucky Senator Max Wise spoke at the rally.

"We want, in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, to act quick on this and to show that we are a state that does not want tax payer dollars going towards Planned Parenthood in Kentucky. This bill will create a tiering system where those taxpayer dollars will go to our local health departments, the pregnancy crisis centers, the federally qualified health centers those that are not supporting nor performing abortions in Kentucky," said Senator Wise.

Just hours before in Louisville on the steps of Douglass Blvd Christian church, a group of leaders from different faiths and churches spoke out against Kentucky Senate Bill 8 and House Bill 149 which both proposed prohibiting public funding to "abortion services." This group is taking issue with the language in the bills which list "abortion services" as including providing referrals to or information about facilities where abortions are performed, as well as providing counseling, advice, written materials or other information that encourages or promotes abortions.

The group of faith leaders was joined by the Director of External Affairs with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. Reverend Dr. Derek Penwell says he fears these bills would have a potential chilling effect on clergy speech.

"At such critical times when the person who approaches us for counseling is often at their most fragile, clergy cannot be worried about whether or not our words align with the ruling party's latest foray into legislative caprice," said Reverend Penwell.

These faith leaders said they would be concerned about losing state funding going towards things like daycare and food bank programs if they were to say certain things. Penwell says the proposed bills pose a threat to free speech.

"This bill raises the obvious question what sort of privileged speech might be targeted next as illegitimate," said Reverend Penwell.

