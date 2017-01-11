Bevin makes second trip to Detroit auto show

Gov. Matt Bevin

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is in Detroit to attend the North American International Auto Show.



Bevin's office says the governor and Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Terry Gill are speaking with automotive industry leaders and promoting the state. This is Bevin's second trip to the show since he took office in December 2015.



The Kentucky Automotive Industry Association says the auto industry employs more than 90,000 people in Kentucky. Last year, the industry announced 70 new location or expansion projects in Kentucky. The governor's office says if those come to fruition, they could add nearly 3,200 full time jobs.



Bevin's trip comes days after he signed a law outlawing mandatory union dues. Bevin says the bill will attract more companies, while opponents say it will weaken unions' bargaining power.

