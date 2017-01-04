Bevin debates union protesters

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jared talks snow on the way
-
First offspring of American Pharoah born
-
Ben Pine with the 7 day forecast, snow chances
-
Arrests made after anti-Semitic vandalism in Scottsburg
-
JCPS to make call on school early Jan.5
-
Man arrested in rescare facility death
-
Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail
-
Elizabethtown twin girls born in different years
-
UofL student prints 3D engagement ring
-
VIDEO: Firefighters working fire in Seymour, Ind.
More Stories
-
Kentuckiana schools prepare for snow accumulationJan. 4, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
-
Is you car winter ready in Kentuckiana?Jan. 4, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
-
ResCare employee killed in grisly group home murderJan. 4, 2017, 8:26 p.m.