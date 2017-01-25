Bevin claims Beshear won't defend ultrasound law

Ky. Governor Matt Bevin

(THE COURIER-JOURNAL) -- Gov. Matt Bevin lashed out at Attorney General Andy Beshear on Facebook Live on Wednesday, urging Kentuckians to reach out to him and demand that he defend a new abortion law in court.

Bevin claims Beshear has backtracked on his promise to defend the ultrasound law but didn't specify how. The law, enacted this month, requires medical professionals to perform pre-abortion ultrasounds and describe the images to their patients. The law allows the patient to look away from the image.

Bevin said Beshear's position "is absolutely unconscionable. It's dishonorable to run for a position as the attorney general, as the chief law enforcer for the state, and then not do your job."

Beshear has said he would defend the ultrasound law in the ACLU case but would not defend another new abortion law that imposes a ban on the procedure after the 20th week of a pregnancy if that law ends up being challenged in court, too.

The governor also bashed media coverage of Beshear and singled out the Courier-Journal for a recent report on the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky's lawsuit challenging the law.

Bevin also said that significant majorities of Kentucky lawmakers and voters support anti-abortion measures like the ones he signed into law.

"We are a pro-life state," he said.

The Courier-Journal