Bevin appoints Johnson as judge-executive in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a judge-executive in Clay County to replace an official who resigned following charges related to public corruption.
Bevin said in a statement on Wednesday that Johnny Johnson would fill the term of former Judge-Executive Joe Asher, which expires at the end of 2018. Bevin said Johnson is a three-term magistrate who was selected by colleagues to act in the position until the appointment was made.
Asher resigned months after he and a former road foreman were indicted on abuse of public trust, bribery and possession of a forged instrument charges. The two have pleaded not guilty.
Johnson said he was pleased to have the opportunity to continue serving as judge-executive so he can "look out for the best interests of my fellow citizens."
